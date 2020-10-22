endsars:-buhari-finally-speaks,-fails-to-condemn-attacks-on-unarmed-protesters-by-security-operatives

In his first address to Nigerians on the #EndSARS protest, President Muhammadu Buhari refused to condemn the attack on peaceful protesters by armed security operatives.

Dozens of people including protesters and police officers have been killed in the violence that has resulted from the protests in many states.

The protests began as peaceful protests in major cities in Nigeria a fortnight ago. However, across major cities in Abuja, Oyo and Delta, peaceful protesters were attacked by security operatives who used live bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Arguably, the worst of such incidents was the attack on protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos on Tuesday when soldiers shot at peaceful protesters gathered there.

At least two people have been confirmed dead from the Lekki incident.

The protests have since been hijacked by hoodlums who have killed police officers and attacked public and private facilities.

In his address to Nigerians Thursday evening, the president condemned the violence but did not specificallty condemn the attack on the protesters; neither did be promise to ensure the shooters are brought to book.

He instead called on security operatives not to harm citizens while condeming the attacks on police officers.

“And I call on all Nigerians to go about their normal businesses, and enjoin security agencies to protect lives and properties of all law abiding citizens without doing harm to those they are meant to protect. Let me pay tribute to officers of the Nigeria Police Force who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.”

Details later…