endsars:-buhari-meets-with-defense-minister,-cds

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has just ended a closed-door meeting with the Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi, and the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, at the State House.

Although there was no official information confirming the agenda of the meeting, as at the time of filing this report, sources within the State House, suggested it was all in the bid to tame the escalating violence trailing the #EndSARS protests.

It should be noted that the protests had in the last two days degenerated into bloody violence in different parts of the country, leaving tens dead and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

Although government at all levels had been taking steps to meet the initial five-point demand of the protesters, the actions have refused to be doused, generating new demands daily.