endsars:-buhari-sends-ministers-to-woo-stakeholders-in-home-states

File photo of President Muhammadu Buhari(middle) flanked by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (left) and IGP Mohammed Adamu at a meeting in Aso Rock.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his ministers to their home states in a move to douse tensions that resulted from the #ENDSARS protests, the crisis that succeeded them and then sell the Federal government’s decision to ensure police reforms and other issues the youths raised.

The Minister of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, made the revelation when he visited Governor Muhammadu Abubakar of Jigawa State.

He said: “Cabinet members were directed to go to our states to solicit the support of political, traditional, religious and community leaders against the violence that emanated from #EndSARS protests.”

Details coming.

VANGUARD