endsars:-burna-boy-dedicates-new-single-’20-10-20′-to-victims

Burna Boy through his new single has given an active voice against the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters, bad governance, corruption, and police brutality in Nigeria.
Burna Boy who released his new song in support of the incident that happened on the 20th of October, 2020 stated that nothing can be said or done to justify the death of the unarmed peaceful protesters.
You would recall that some #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate and other parts of the country were allegedly shot by some security agents during the protest against police brutality.
The security agents in army uniforms at Lekki Tollgate were said to have shot at the youths who were peacefully protesting.
During the course of the protest, Burna boy announced that he had created a sub-fund under his charity called “The Reach” under the name projectprojectng on social media meant for the victims of SARS.
Below is the lyrics of the song:
Shey you never hear
About the things wey happen there Abi your eye never clear
Mankind so wicked
Lets talk about my government open your mind and your ears Wetin happen
Shey na jazz o
Make my people suffer suffer All their nyanshes don dey open Everything don scatter scatter
20th of October 2020
You carry army go kill many youth for Lekki
Na so WATER OOO WATER runaway my eyes Nothing you go talk wey go justify the case of thеir murder
The chief of staff, thе commander and the army wey carry order
Mr President, Mr Governor
Godfather, gbo gbo IJOBA
All your atrocity
All of your corner corner
Make all the DEADBODY disturb you for your dream
The money wey you thief yapa for your azza You don turn our graduates to common beggars All the book them go no matter
Cuz you no go get job if you no know godfather
The Chief of staff, the commander and the army wey carry order
Mr President, Mr Governor
Godfather, gbo gbo IJOBA
All your atrocity
All of your corner corner
Make all the DEADBODY disturb you for your dream
