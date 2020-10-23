endsars:-burna-boy-says-he-is-traumatised-about-lekki-tollgate-shootings

Nigerian singer Burna Boy who has been a very strong voice in the protests against police brutality in Nigeria has reacted to the recent shootings and killings of protesters at Lekki Tollgate.

The shootings that occurred on October 20 has been met with widespread criticism and condemnation from all over the world.

In his reaction to the shootings, Burna Boy took to his Twitter page to reveal that he has been left traumatised from the shootings and has been unable to sleep since it happened.

He tweeted:

“I HAVE NOT SLEPT since 20/10/2020. I close my eyes and all I see is Lekki toll gate. I’ve seen a lot of violence and death in my Life but this is the one that has Traumatized me.”

As part of his way of contributing to the #EndSARS protests, the Grammy-nominated singer who has always prided himself as the African Giant created a sub-fund under his charity called “The Reach” under the name projectprojectng on social media meant for the victims of SARS.

This is coming after he also put billboards across the country to create awareness about police brutality in Nigeria and call for an end to the now-defunct police unit, SARS.

Speaking about the signboards, the “Wonderful” crooner wrote:

“We’re Noisy…So they can cringe as they drive by. #endsarsnow.”

The #EndSARS protests have resulted in several deaths across the country and have had foreign prominent personalities lend their voices and platform to the plight of Nigerians.