EndSARS: Cardi B Expresses Concern For Nigeria

Cardi B on stage during her performance in Lagos, Nigeria | Image: Faje Kashope – @thekashope

American rapper Cardi B has enquired to know what is happening in Nigeria in regard to the #EndSARS protests across the nation.

The Grammy-winning rapper and actress responded to a Nigerian fan on Twitter who pleaded for the “WAP” rapper to use her platform to create awareness on the protest.

The fan, identified as @AsiwajuLerry tweeted at Cardi B: “Madam @iamcardib, trump is not your only problem. Your beloved Nigeria is currently in a state of pandemonium. We are not safe!!

“If you’ve ever loved this country, please help use your platform to create more awareness for us. Enough is enough! #EndSarsProtests #EndSARSNow!!”

The #EndSARS protest is a call for the government to scrap the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) that has been rocked by allegations of harassment and extrajudicial executions.

Read More:



Cardi B As Nigeria’s Culture And Tourism Ambassador

In her response, Cardi B enquired for more information on the matter:

“What’s going ? Can you give me a summary so I can research later,” the rapper asked.

She added with a Nigerian flag emoji: “you know I love Nigeria”

What’s going ? Can you give me a summary so I can research later ….you know I love Nigeria 🇳🇬 https://t.co/jHKFS3M1K2 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 8, 2020

This is not the first time the rapper has expressed her love for Nigeria. Following her visit to the nation in December 2019, the rapper expressed her interest in relocating and becoming a citizen of Nigeria which she compared to the Dominican Republic, her father’s home country.

Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, Card B is recognized by Forbes as one of the most influential female rappers of all time. She is the highest certified female rapper of all time on the RIAA’s Top Artists (Digital Singles) ranking, also appearing among the ten highest-certified female artists and having the top certified song by a female rap artist. She is the only female rapper with multiple billion-streamers on Spotify.

Her accolades include a Grammy Award, seven Billboard Music Awards, five Guinness World Records, four American Music Awards, eleven BET Hip Hop Awards and two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards. In 2018, Time included her on their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Read More:



“Missing Nigeria” – Cardi B Says After Returning To The US



Cardi B Visits Orphanage In Lagos