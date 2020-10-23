endsars:-confusion-as-residents-defy-curfew-in-ekiti

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

There was confusion in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Thursday as residents trooped out en masse to earn their living in spite of the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on the state.

The State government had on Tuesday announced dusk-to-dawn curfew on the state following the violence occasioned by the protests against police brutality.

Our correspondent observed there was low compliance with the directives as activities in the state remained as usual with trading activities on the prowl in some areas visited.

As early as 7am, residents had trooped out to the streets and markets in Irona, Erekesan, Post Office, Okesa among others.

Okeyinmin, Old garage, Ajilosun, Basiri, Irona area witnessed volume of human and vehicular movement.

While shop owners opened for business, banks, schools, eatery spots and other commercial offices were shut in total compliance with the government order.

Commercial motorcyclists and motorists took advantage of the situation to make brisk business, while security operatives who mounted checkpoints at various locations watched watched helplessly.

Security operatives were seen looking confused and unsure of how to control traffic in spite of the government’s order asking residents to stay at home.

The Nation gathered that the security operatives’ failure to come out on time to start enforcement before the residents left their homes was responsible for the people defying the government’s sit-at-home directive.

Nevertheless, the security personnel were sighted making efforts to ensure that motorists heading to and from Ado metropolis complied with the directive.

This was just as the State government announced that the curfew imposed on the state still subsists, contrary to wide held belief that it had elapsed.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Akinbowale Omole who issued the government’s statement, emphasised that the curfew was still in place till further notice and urged residents to abide accordingly.

” The general public is hereby alerted that the 24- hour curfew announced by the State Government is still in place in all parts of the state until further notice.

“Government appreciates the cooperation of all citizens of the state in obeying the curfew and ensuring that peace returns to the state,” he said.