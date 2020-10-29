endsars:-coronation-insurance-assures-customers

A file image of the #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, before the gunfire.

By Rosemary Iwunze

Coronation Insurance Plc, formerly Wapic Insurance, has reassured its clients and the general public that are victims of the EndSARS protests of its commitment to return them back to their normal lives.

The firm said it has put in place a claims response platform for real-time communication and easy sharing of loss evidence to fast-track claims processing.

In a statement, the company said: “At this time, Coronation Insurance would like to reassure our clients and the general public that, following the recent monumental loss of human life and damage to property and assets across the nation, we have shifted to our highest gear to get our customers the most appropriate help as quickly as possible at this time of need.

“We believe that insurance companies must ensure their clients do not have to wait for assistance after a disaster occurs by pro-actively collating information of damage and losses as well as responding to claims with speed and precision. We are well aware that our customers are dealing with numerous difficulties at this time and the last thing they want is a painful and challenging claims process.”