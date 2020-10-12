EndSARS: Davido joins Abuja protest

Despite the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announcing the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS or FSARS) on Sunday afternoon, popular singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, still went ahead with his planned protest against the dreaded police unit.

The protesters who started their protest late in the evening, demanded a holistic approach to the reformation of the entire police force.

Protests, aggravated by the years of anger and outcry by Nigerian youth over claims of kidnapping, harassment, and extortion by the controversial police unit have been rocking several cities across the country in the past week.

Meanwhile, these protests have culminated into bloody clashes between protesters and the police, leading to deaths and injuries on both sides.

The expanding nationwide protest continued in Abuja on Sunday morning before the arrival of Davido with police officers using force to disperse peaceful protesters.

The police fired teargas at the protesters, shot rubber bullets and sprayed water on them. Not done, the rampaging cops alighted from their van and started chasing down the youth one after the other.

David Adeleke also known as Davido, joins the #EndSARS protest in Abuja. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Davido]

Scores of people were beaten and left with varying degrees of injury. They include activists and journalists such as this reporter, who was on the ground to monitor proceedings.

Amid the drama, the IGP announced the disbandment of SARS. Meanwhile, Davido who had announced he would be joining protests in Abuja arrived shortly after the announcement.

The singer, joined by hundreds of other Nigerians, went ahead with the protests with fresh demands.

They called for the release of all detained protesters and for the government to make a workable plan on how they want to reform the entire police force.

The protesters led by Davido marched towards the Force Headquarters in Louis Edet house.

The ‘Fem’ crooner thus joins a host of other celebrities who came out to protest for #ENDSARS and police reformation.

Also on Sunday, music star, Wizkid joined hundreds of Nigerians to protest in London for the same campaign.

Folarin Falana A.k.A Falz, a lawyer and rapper, and Runtown, had led protests in Lagos. They were also joined by Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage.