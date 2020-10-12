EndSARS: Davido meets IGP, calls for psychological re-evaluation of police officers

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name, Davido, on Monday met with the Inspector General of Police, Muhammadu Adamu, over the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

The protests are against widespread atrocities committed by personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police.

The FEM crooner had earlier on Sunday morning joined other protesters on the streets of Abuja as the protests continued in parts of the country despite the announcement of the dissolution of the police unit.

In a 33 seconds video of the Monday meeting, obtained by this newspaper Monday afternoon, Davido raised the need for adequate training and psychological re-evaluation of members of the police unit with Mr Adamu.

“The new Police Act which they just signed even before the #EndSARS protest emphasised psychological evaluation and re-training of officers.

“What we are saying is that the ones that commit these offences, charge them and those that did not, still re-train them,” Davido said in a crowded room with the police boss.

At least three persons have been killed by security operatives since last week when the #EndSARs protests began across Nigeria. Over a dozen Nigerian youth have been reportedly killed by SARS officials in the past.

The #EndSARS protest has continued in cities like Abuja, Lagos and Osogbo, while Nigerians in the diaspora have also joined the protest.