Video #Endsars: Davido meets with Inspector General Of Police By Diallo Francis 6 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 View this post on Instagram "I Didn't Protest" —Davido Tells Police He Came to #EndSARS Protest to Calm His Fans #endsarsnow #endsars #endpolicebrutality #davido #30bg A post shared by Arrayhan Tv (@arrayhantv) on Oct 12, 2020 at 8:04am PDT Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments