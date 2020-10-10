EndSARS: Davido To Lead Protest In Abuja Tomorrow

Davido

Popular musician Davido has announced that he will be leading the #EndSARS protest on Sunday.

The singer said this on Saturday through his Instagram post.

He called on Nigerians living in Abuja to come and join him in the protest.

Davido’s call follows other international musicians including Trey Songz, Chance The Rapper, Big Sean to seek the disbandment of the unit.

In recent times, the activities of the police unit have come under scrutiny and several members of the squad have been found guilty of using their position of authority to trample on the rights of citizens, especially the youths.

The latest protests against SARS, triggered by yet another controversial incident in Delta on Saturday, went beyond previous efforts as many Nigerians – young and old – took to the streets for more than two days, determined to rid the country of the unit.

In Abuja, Lagos, Imo, Delta, Kwara, and several states protests were held, asking the police authorities and the Federal Government to act.