EndSARS Demands: Buhari, NASS leadership brainstorm on quick implementation

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly led by President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Sunday met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, over the ongoing nationwide #ENDSARS protest.

The meeting it was gathered was to review the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country and to determine the quickest way to implement the protesters five-point demand.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, the Senate President, Dr. Lawan said the parley with the President was to decide on an expeditious manner to implement the demand.

He said it was a trying moment for the government and thanked the President for exhibiting great democratic credentials.

The Senate President pointed out that the youth had made their legitimate demands and the government has listened.

Lawan said: “The essence of coming to meet Mr. President is to review the situation and see the role the two arms of government should play in ensuring that the five-point demands are properly addressed.

“Where legislative intervention required, we are ready to move in and deal with such expeditiously to ensure that we don’t waste any time so that we address the concern of our youth.

“Where the Executive is expected, I’m sure the Executive will also expedite action. We will be watching to ensure that such demands are properly met.”

He said since they have made their point and government has accepted the issues they raised, it was time to end the protests to give room for implementation.

Lawan stated that the first demand was to end SARS, which President Buhari in an usual manner, addressed himself.

