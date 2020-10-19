EndSARS demands too weak — Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has expressed his reservations about the demands by the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

He described the #EndSARS 5-for-5 list of demands as “too weak.”

Seun said this during a live chat on his official Instagram account on Sunday night.

Some of the demands of the protesters who have been protesting for two weeks are prosecution of killer cops, the release of all protesters in detention and an overhaul of the police.

“It’s like we’re fighting for police to live a better life. It is not the duty of Nigerians to fight for police to have better salaries. If police don’t like their salary and welfare, let them strike and protest,’’ he said.

He also said that an increase in salary is not the solution to police corruption.

“If money dey stop corruption, why do our politicians still dey thief?”

He said Nigerians are extorted by road transport workers, NURTW, and no one is fighting for them.

“Everybody is being extorted at every level in this country every day,” and he concluded that #5for5 is “useless demands” and that no one can drag him to the current agitation because the demands are not serious enough.

He said the fight is not about ending the current political dispensation but a call to putting an end to all forms of oppression in Nigeria.

Seun also informed his followers about a planned protest and gathering billed to hold at the New African Shrine on Monday or Tuesday.