endsars:-deploy-soldiers-to-fight-boko-haram,-not-protesters,-osun-civil-societies-tell-buhari

Nigerian soldiers

By Shina Abubakar

Coalition for Civil Societies in Osun State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the rising unemployment in the country to avert imminent national outburst.

It also called on the Federal Government to deploy military to areas witnessing insurgency attacks rather than deploying them to quell peaceful #ENDSARD protesters across the country.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, in Osogbo, one of the conveners, Olawole Oladapo said if the president failed to deal with rising hunger, poverty, dilapidated infrastructure and other social issues sincerely, it could trigger revolution in the country.

The group, said that the inability of government at various levels to meet daily yearnings of Nigerians led to the present mass anger, but called on youths across the country to seize the protests back from anarchists and hoodlums.

“We call on President Buhari to expedite action toward addressing the demands of the #EndSARS protesters and do so with sincerity and expression that will reflect trust. Hunger, unemployment, poverty, dilapidated infrastructure and other negative indices of human development index must be urgently addressed to avert impending national outburst.

“We condemn the planned deployment of military personnel to quell peaceful protests. We advise that the military officers should not be deployed to combat civil protests but be sent to areas of insurgency to reclaim Nigeria’s territories under control of Boko Haram,” he said.

Also, Commandant of the Hunters Guild of Nigeria, Nurein Hammed, who addressed protesters at Olaiya, disclosed that the group was motivated to join the protest to curb hoodlums from hijacking the process and would provide African magic security to back the protests.

He said hoodlums had taken advantage of the protest to loot shop and businesses in the state capital, hence, their decision to provide adequate security for protesters and residents of the state.

Vanguard