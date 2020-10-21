endsars:-despite-contrary-evidence,-nigerian-army-denies-shooting-at-protesters

The Nigerian Army has denied that its officials shot at protesters in Lekki Toll Gate Plaza on Tuesday evening.

This paper earlier reported how security agents in military camouflage opened fire on protesters at the Lekki toll gate, in Lagos State.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the streetlights were put off and the CCTV cameras removed before the security agents stormed the venue.

Witnesses also told this newspaper that the attack on unarmed protesters after the Lagos State Government imposed a curfew in Lagos, left at least seven people dead. The figures could rise with many other protesters injured from the shootings.

“Killing our defenceless youth is wrong — regardless of the circumstance. Killing our children our youth is also killing our future as a nation. We must take a quick walk back from this. We must do all that is necessary to protect and engage with the youth on all issues. Let the shooting stop and let fruitful dialogue commence,” Mr Saraki’s statement read.

The protest led to the disbandment of SARS and the replacement with Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) squad. The federal government also promised to implement other demands of the protesters.

However, the protests still continued in major cities like Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja with hoodlums and security officials attacking the protesters in some of the cities.