EndSARS: Despite govt’s concessions, protests continue in Lagos

Despite the announced formation of a new policing unit to replace the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), protests have persisted in different parts of Lagos State and other states in Nigeria.

On Wednesday, protesters gathered at Allen, Ikeja, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Lekki Toll gate, Surulere and other areas to continue protest against the brutality of SARS.

Since its announcement on Tuesday, the new policing unit, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit has received many tongue lashes from Nigerians, who described it as an upgraded version of SARS.

Frank Mba, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, said prospective members of the new unit will undergo a psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment.

Meanwhile, members of the defunct SARS are to report for psychological and medical examination at the Force headquarters.

Protests Continue

Many Nigerians, especially the youth, have described the formation of SWAT as a mere rebranding of the defunct SARS and said they will not give in to the deceit of the government, thereby the continuation of the protest.