#EndSARS: Developer Creates App That Gives Access To Contacts Of Politicians

In a recent development, a developer identified as Collins Enebeli created an application that automatically composes a tweet with the handle of politicians in the fight against police brutality.

This was made public on Monday and has gained wide acceptability among its users. A click on the app directly links its user to an interface with 4 options: Join the process, Tweet, Remind Politicians and Broadcast.

Speaking about how long it took to make the application, the developer known as @kadetXx said it took him 3 hours to make the application while he spent some time adding new features and message templates.

In a chat with Guardian Life on the inspiration for the application, he wrote:

I got inspiration from the app made by another developer, Silas Adedoyin to send emails during the social media bill trend. I decided to innovate on it and add new features that will help communication and create awareness faster and easier.

Many people have used this app to tweet at politicians and request for an immediate end to SARS and police brutality. Reacting to the app, some tweeted:

I just use this #SARSMUSTEND app and is lovely, let us use it to remind each state gorvernor,it has already composed message — #SARSMUSTEND (@queensolihat) October 12, 2020

A developer on here brought this #Sarsmustend website up.https://t.co/0gKVGW2KpG Click on tweet and it automatically composes a tweet for you, tagging one of these blockhead politicians! Idk how far with that but yeah. Reshare — Call__me__Blessed (@akporzOo) October 12, 2020

The EndSARS protest has been going on for days now with the people requesting that the police brutality be addressed and SARS be ended. This has generated interactions from people all around the world with international artistes supporting the movement.

On Sunday, the IG of police announced that SARS has been dissolved, however, people are requesting that they should be totally got rid of and police brutality curtailed.