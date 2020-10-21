EndSARS: Don’t instigate another civil war – Kwara Governor

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to refrain from actions that could spark another civil war and turn citizens to refugees elsewhere.

Mr AbdulRazaq stated this during the 45th anniversary of the turbanning of the Emir of Lafiagi, Sa’adu Haliru, in Lafiagi, headquarters of Edu Local Government Area of the state.

The governor appealed for caution and peaceful resolution of the contending issues, as the #EndSARS protests, now marred by arson, was festering in some parts of the country.

“We need peace for Nigeria to succeed. There are various forces wanting to tear us apart. We must not allow that to happen. I want to appeal to protesters and other citizens to embrace peace.

“In the 1960s, there was a civil war that almost tore us apart. We must not allow that again.

“This is our fatherland. If we tear ourselves apart, we may become refugees elsewhere or become displaced in our own country. Let us stay together; let us resolve our differences. Let us remain peaceful as we are in Kwara.

“We thank our youth for being peaceful in Kwara, and we also continue to seek the support of traditional rulers to help us maintain peace in this state.

“I know they are doing their best and reaching out to our youth. Let us continue to remain peaceful”, he said.



The governor, while congratulating the emir on his 45th anniversary on the throne, commended him for working for peace in his domain, as Lafiagi continued to attract more investments.

“Edu Local Government, under your emirate, is positioned to be one of the richest in Nigeria in the coming years.

“This is because of the huge investments already sited here and the richness of your land. This is a clear success on your part and that of your people.

“However, success often comes with its own challenges. I, therefore, urge Your Royal Highness to continue to work for peace and mutual understanding between investors and the good people of this great emirate.



“I want to specially commend you for your efforts to guarantee peace and harmony.

“On our part, we are working hard to put in place the right infrastructure and social amenities to encourage more investments and make life worth living for our people.

“With the right infrastructure and atmosphere of peace, businesses will grow, more jobs will be created and people will be better for it,” the governor said.

He disclosed that rehabilitation works would begin immediately in the burnt section of the Lafiagi General Hospital, aside from other ongoing infrastructural developments across the state.

(NAN)