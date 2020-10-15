ENDSARS: Don’t intervene, Shehu Sani warns Army

Senator Shehu Sanni

By Nwafor Sunday

Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eight Assembly, has warned the Nigerian Army to desist from intervening in the ongoing #ENDSARS protest.

Sani who was reacting to the statement signed by Col Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, titled ‘Nigerian Army Remains Resolute to the Peace and Stability of the Nation’, asked soldiers not to crush peaceful protesters.

“The Army should not and must not intervene to crush peaceful protesters. We have enough bandits and Insurgents in our forests and deserts that needs their attention”, he said via his twitter handle.

Recall that the Nigerian Army had early this morning reiterated its commitment to defending the lives and property of Nigerians.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law-abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria.

“As a responsible and law-abiding organisation, the Nigerian Army reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Country.

“The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.

“The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively.

“All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti-democratic forces and agents of disunity”, the statement read.

Reacting to the above Sani asked Soldiers to go into the forests and fight Boko Haram and bandits, that have been killing and destroying properties.

