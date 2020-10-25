endsars:-don’t-kill-our-youths,says-asuu

By Damola Kola-Dare

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has condemned the violent attacks on protesting youths during the #ENDSARS protests, noting that they should be constructively engaged.

This is contained in a statement by the President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi.

The union noted that the protests served as a clarion call to those in power to urgently address the core issues of unemployment, poor education and poverty, among others.

“The repression and killing of any citizen for exercising the constitutionally guaranteed rights to protest is unjustifiable and criminal,” the statement said.

It reminded the ruling class that continuous engagement with the youths and working class would strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and bring about lasting peace.

The union urged the federal government to ensure that justice is done to all victims of the dissent into brutality and murder.

While commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives in the protests; it charged the government to fish out the culprits and bring them to book without delay.

“ASUU fully identifies with Nigerian youths in exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and non-violent protest,” the statement added.