endsars:-‘don’t-rush-to-judgement,’-buhari-tells-international-community

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned the international community against making ‘hasty pronouncements’ over the widespread #EndSARS protests.

The campaign, spearheaded by Nigerian youth against police brutality, has drawn comments from different countries in the world, including the United States of America.

The protests took a more disheartening twist on Tuesday night, following the shooting of peaceful protesters at Lekki toll gate plaza by military operatives.

At least two people have been confirmed killed in the Lekki shooting with many others injured.

In her comment issued after the gory clips from the scene went viral, a former U. S Secretary of States, Hilary Clinton, called on President Buhari to stop the shooting of peaceful protesters.

Apart from Mrs Clinton, others who have called on the government to protect protesters include ex-U.S. vice president Joe Biden, the EU and ECOWAS.

Mr Buhari, however, in his speech, coming almost two weeks into the protests, acknowledged the concerns raised by the country’s allies but urged them to “seek to know all the facts” from his administration before arriving at conclusion on such an issue.

“To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you and urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgment and making hasty pronouncements,” he said in his live address to the nation on Thursday night.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has also condemned the Lekki shooting and promised a thorough investigation.

Despite pictorial and video evidence, however, the army has denied that its soldiers shot at the protesters.

Mr Buhari did not mention the Lekki shooting in his broadcast; neither did he condemn security operatives who shot at protesters in other parts of Nigeria.