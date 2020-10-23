endsars:-dpo,-one-other-killed,-5-police-stations-attacked-in-anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

THE Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in Osumenyi in Nnewi South local government area and the station officer in the division were killed Friday during an attack by suspected hoodlums allegedly protesting on the guise of #EndSARS

Other policemen injured during the attack have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police public relations officer in the state, Mr Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident last night said six suspects were arrested after the incident.

The PPRO’s statement read: “Between 8:30 am and 6:30 pm on 23rd October, hoodlums in large number under the guise of #EndSARS protesters attacked Amichi, Osumeyi, Ezinifite and Ukpor Divisions all under Nnewi South local government area of Anambra State. Suspects also attacked Oraifite Area Command/Division, vandalized and set the facilities ablaze, carting away exhibits, but not arms and ammunition.

“Meanwhile, the DPO Osumeyi Division and two others were fatally wounded during the attack. The injured police officers were rushed to the hospital for medical attention after which the DPO and the station officer for Osumeyi Division were confirmed dead by the medical doctor, while the other police constable is responding to treatment The corpses were photographed and deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

“Consequently, the hoodlums equally torched part of Awgbu Division but were later repelled by the police in collaboration with members of the communities.

“However, six suspects were arrested in connection with the recent attack on 3-3 Police Station and effort is being intensified to arrest other fleeing perpetrators in order to bring them to book.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang said last night that he appreciated the cooperation of some patriotic members of the public and urged them not to relent in their efforts during this trying period in order to restore lasting peace in the state.

Vanguard