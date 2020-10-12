EndSARS: Ebonyi youth protest as Phyno, Flavour pledge to march in Enugu

Youth in Ebonyi State on Monday joined their counterparts in other states in the #EndSARS protests rocking the country.

The protest was peaceful and orderly without any violence.

The youth, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, matched from Presco junction to Udensi and Government House, Abakaliki, the state capital.

Bearing placards with different inscriptions, the youth said the disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) was not enough.

They demanded an immediate release of all arrested protesters across the country and justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

They also demanded the setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all police misconduct.

“Enugu!!! See u 2moro at Okpara square.



I have a lot of questions to ask, and we must get answers before we leave .. we need answers.. we come in peace!!! END SARS AND FIX EAST. #endsars #fixeast”, Phyno tweeted .