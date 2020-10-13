EndSARS: Ebonyi Youths demand justice for victims of Police brutality

By Peter Okutu

Youths in Ebonyi State, Tuesday staged a peaceful protest demanding an end to the operations of SARS and Justice to all those who have been victims of Police brutality in the State.

With this protest, the youths have joined their counterparts in other states in the #endsars protests rocking the country.

The protest was peaceful and orderly without any violence.

Vanguard gathered that the Youths marched from Presco junction to Udensi and rounded off at the Government House, Abakaliki.

The group was seen carrying placards with different inscriptions as they stressed that the call for the disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) was not enough.

They said they were also demanding an immediate release of all arrested protesters across the country, justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation paid to all the affected families.

They also demanded the setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all police misconduct.

Other demands by the youths include psychological evaluation, re-training and re-orientation of all former SARS officers before re-integrating them into other units of the Nigeria Police Force.

They demanded that such psychological evaluation of the SARS officers must be carried out by for an independent body even as they canvassed for increased pay for all police officers in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria