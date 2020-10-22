endsars:-ekiti-govt-extends-24-hour-curfew-indefinitely

The Ekiti State Government has extended the 24-hour (round-the-clock) curfew which was imposed on all parts of the state till further notice.

PREMIUM TIMES Earlier reported how the Ekiti State government declared a 24-hour curfew in the state on October 20.

The government said the #EndSARS protest against police brutality has been hijacked by hoodlums.

The government disclosed the continuation of the curfew in a statement signed by the secretary to the state government, Biodun Oyebanji.

According to a statement released on the official Twitter page of the state government on Thursday, “The 24-hour (round-the-clock) curfew which was imposed on all parts of Ekiti State on October 20, 2020, continues and is active till further notice.”

“Only essential workers and service providers with valid means of identifications are allowed to move around during the period of the curfew.

“Any person found on the street that does not belong to this category, would be promptly arrested and prosecuted according to the laws of Ekiti State.

“Government seeks the understanding of the good people of Ekiti State as deliberate steps are being taken to ensure that peace and normalcy return to the state,” it added.