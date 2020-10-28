endsars:-ekiti-judicial-panel-of-inquiry-to-begin-sitting-in-november

File Photo of Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi

The Ekiti State Government has said that the judicial panel of enquiry set up to investigate allegations of human rights violations and other forms of police of brutality will commence sitting in November.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Wale Fapohunda, who briefed journalists in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday, however, noted that the panel has held some sessions behind closed doors, but it will commence public sessions on November 2.

Fapohunda assured the residents that the panel will be fair to all.

This is coming weeks after series of protests broke out across the country, demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

Ekiti State will be joining Kwara, Edo and Cross River states among others in setting up panels aimed at investigating cases of brutality and high handedness by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

On Tuesday, the judicial panel of inquiry and restitution set up by the Lagos State government commenced its own sitting.

The sitting began with the swearing-in of two Nigerian youths who have been at the forefront of the fight in the country, Rinu Odulala and Temitope Majekodunmi sworn-in as representatives of youths.

Also, sworn-in as a member of the panel is Lucas Koyejo representing the Nigeria Human Rights Commission (NHRC).