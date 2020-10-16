EndSARS: El-Rufai Approves Panel To Probe Police Brutality In Kaduna

A file photo of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai has constituted a judicial panel of inquiry to look into acts of police brutality in the state.

This follows the ongoing protests calling for an end to extra-judicial killings by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Governor El-Rufai announced this on Friday through his Twitter handle.

He said the commission of inquiry will be inaugurated on Monday, 19 October 2020.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai has approved the constitution of a judicial commission of inquiry into acts of brutality by police units in the state.

“The inquiry will be chaired by Hon. Justice David Shiri Wyom (rtd.), with representatives of civil society and youth groups as members”

Governor El-Rufai explained that the decision to set up a panel follows the resolution of the National Economic Council committing state governors to look into acts of brutality against citizens by the police and other steps to ensure accountability in the operations of police units in their states.

In an interview with the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye said the panel will be headed by Retired Justice David Wyom , and also has a Retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Lawal Tanko, and representatives of civil society and youth organizations as well as National Human Rights Commission as members.

He noted that representatives of civil society and youth groups will be appointed to join the Governor and heads of security agencies deployed in Kaduna State on the Special Security and Human Rights Committee that will oversee the activities of security agencies in the state.

Furthermore, the governor’s spokesman said that a Complaints Office will be set up to enable members of the public lodge reports on the activities of security agencies and consequently forwarded to the Special Security and Human Rights Committee for appropriate action.