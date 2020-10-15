EndSARS: Falz Writes President Buhari

Falz at the #EndSARS protest

Award-winning Nigerian rapper and singer Folarin Falana professionally known as Falz has written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The vocal entertainer has been a strong voice in the ongoing #EndSARS protests seeking an end to police brutality, harassment, extortion, extra-judicial killings among other vices.

In the open letter, Falz requested for a reconstitution of the governing council of the National Human Rights Commission.

In the letter titled: “REQUEST FOR RECONSTITUTION OF THE GOVERNING COUNCIL OF THE NATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION FOR THE DISCHARGE OF ITS FUNCTIONS WITH RESPECT TO CASES OF HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS IN NIGERIA,” the “Hypocrite” hitmaker stated that reconstituting the governing council it will be a step in the right direction in the quest for a genuine Police reform in Nigeria.

The letter reads in part:

“It has been brought to my knowledge via a statement by your Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, that the Federal Government has accepted the 5-point request of the ENDSARS protests presented by well-meaning Nigerian youths. “Failure to do this would force young Nigerians to believe that the continuous refusal to re-constitute the Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission is a deliberate attempt to mislead us into thinking genuine efforts are being made at reforming the Nigeria Police, when in truth the opposite is the case.”

He stated his confidence that his appeal to the President will be acceded to, adding that it will guarantee “the protection of the fundamental human rights of all Nigerians”.

Read the full letter below:

Falz’s letter

In January 2019, Falz dropped his fourth studio album “Moral Instruction,” a body of work that has been described as his most politically charged project yet.

On the album, Falz addresses the many issues facing Nigeria including corruption, police brutality, religion, failed leadership, recycling of political parties among others.