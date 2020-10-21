EndSARS: Federal Government Pleads With Media Houses To Report Nigeria In A Positive Way, Not Embarrass Them

The Federal Government through the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has given a new directive to media houses on how to report the #EndSARS crisis in the country.

The #EndSARS protest which lasted for over 14 days was abruptly interrupted offline after alleged government-sponsored hoodlums and security operatives began attacking peaceful protesters, killing and injuring many.

The regulatory body in a statement released on Tuesday, October 20, stated that the new directive is aimed at preventing embarrassment to individuals, organisations, government or cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift in the society at large.

Broadcasters were also told to ensure that the coverage of a disaster or crisis is aimed at the overall public interest, guidance and safety.

In specific terms, the commission enjoined broadcasters to take definite note of the following provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code to further guide their broadcast during this challenging time. 1.3.3 Broadcast technology enables the broadcaster to bring information on issues of concern to the audience with immediacy. In the event of a crisis, the advantages of broadcast technologies may be used but not in a manner to aggravate the situation or adversely affect those emotionally involved; 5.4.1 (b) At all times, ensure that the coverage of a disaster or crisis is aimed at the overall public interest, guidance, and safety; 5.4.3 In reporting conflict situations, the broadcaster shall perform the role of a peace agent by adhering to the principle of responsibility, accuracy, and neutrality; 5.6.2 The broadcaster shall approach with restraints, the use of materials from user-generated sources in order not to embarrass individuals, organisations, government or cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift in the society at large.

