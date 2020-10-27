EndSARS: First video from the ongoing hearing of the Lagos judicial panel

The first video from the ongoing hearing of the Lagos state judicial panel has been shared online. Recall that the The panel headed by Justice Doris Okuwobi of the Lagos State High Court, was constituted to investigate cases of rights violations by SARS officers, police brutality and ensure the making of restitution to the victims. The panel’s first sitting was held on Tuesday, October 27 at the Head Office of the Lagos State Waterways Authority at Falomo Roundabout in Ikoyi. At the hearing today, a man whose land was illegally sold out sat before the panel. He recalled all the challenges he was subjected to as a result of the case which was handled by SARS officers and how the police has allegedly refused paying the N10m damages he was awarded by a court in Lagos.

Like this: Like Loading...