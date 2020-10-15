EndSARS: Funke Akindele Donates Money For Data Subscriptions To Protesters

Funke Akindele-Bello

Celebrated Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello best known for her role as “Jenifa” in “Jenifa Diaries” has lent her support to the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

The protest that has been on for over a week now is a call to the Nigerian government to put an end to police brutality in the country.

The citizens accuse the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police unit of extorting, harassment, abuse of human rights, extrajudicial killings and abuse of power.

In a bid to play her part, Akindele took to microblogging platform Twitter to ask how she can go about the distribution of recharge cards for data subscriptions to some of the protesters.

Twitter has been a major social media platform employed by the youths to communicate their grievances as well as organise the protests that have spread from just Nigeria to other parts of the world.

Asides also helping some of the protesters with data subscriptions, she also sent money to some of her fans who are in need while promoting the #EndSARS protest.

According to her, now is not the time to stay silent and the youths must overcome.

Her generous donations have led fans to trend #AuntyFunke on Twitter.

See some of her tweets below:

Sad!! Wicked!! We must overcome!!! https://t.co/dxO4Cr3XGa — Funke Akindele Bello (@funkeakindele) October 15, 2020

Dm your Acct details. Stay strong. The change is HERE NOW! https://t.co/mBUkoJkGIZ — Funke Akindele Bello (@funkeakindele) October 15, 2020

True. I’m trying to figure it out. Oya chat means up in my Dm. Let’s run it https://t.co/wlKnEhMy18 — Funke Akindele Bello (@funkeakindele) October 15, 2020

Well dear. I salute your courage. Oya dm number let me buy data https://t.co/hoNYruX04L — Funke Akindele Bello (@funkeakindele) October 15, 2020

Last week, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, granted state pardon to Akindele and her husband, JJC for their conviction of violating COVID-19 restriction rules some months back.