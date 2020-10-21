endsars:-ganduje-moves-to-prevent-further-violence

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Tuesday night met with the leaders of various ethnic groups to prevent the spread of violence in the state as the #EndSARS protests across the country continue to record casualties.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Abba Anwar, on Wednesday said the governor has assured residents of adequate security.

The move by the Northern governor is coming on the heels of the #EndSARS protest that has been hijacked by hoodlums and led to the loss of lives, mostly in the southern part of the country.

In the last two weeks, thousands of Nigerian youth have taken to the streets to express their grievances.

The peaceful protest yielded results with the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and setting up a judicial panel of enquiry by state governments.

Many have died since the beginning of the protest against police brutality.

Peace moves

Mr Ganduje said in the release: “The state government has been meeting with various stakeholders concerning the development. We are also working very closely with the security agencies. We are happy that they are working with good synergy among them. Part of the reason why we are living peacefully in the state.”

He was also quoted as saying that, “we met last night with the leadership of all the ethnic nationalities in the state. While they assured us that, they would do everything possible to talk to their people to continue living peacefully with other people, they gave us their words on that.”

Mr Ganduje also acknowledged that, “there are protests across some states of the federation and Kano has its share of that, but it is now under control.”

“Kano is peaceful. And we are watching things. I am therefore calling on all to live peacefully with one another. Peace is peace, there is no alternative to peace.”

Tension despite assurance

On Tuesday, the police in Kano arrested a medical doctor accused of firing gunshots during a clash between #EndSARS protesters and suspected thugs.

The state police commissioner, Habu Sani, told journalists that his men recovered live ammunition from the medical doctor.

He said five persons sustained injuries in the clash. He added that seven vehicles were burnt down, another eight damaged and two motorbikes set ablaze.

He said a lodge was also vandalised on Hausa Road, in Sabongari area, predominantly dominated by people from southern Nigeria.

He, however, said places of worship and schools have been protected by the command.

According to him “the protesters planned to be at government house but changed their direction to airport road and this resulted in the clashes”.

“We succeeded in protecting lives, worship centres and schools. Our personnel have been deployed to the area to ensure protection of life and properties.”

PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday reported how some thugs attacked peaceful protesters along Sabongari area predominantly dominated by non-Hausa ethnic groups.