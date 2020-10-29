endsars:-ganduje-reinstates-aide-suspended-two-weeks-ago-over-attack-on-buhari

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has reinstated his media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai suspended two weeks ago over attack on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yakasai on Thursday took to his Twitter handle @dawisu to appreciate all those who showed solidarity with him.

“I wish to thank each and everyone that reached out to me, or sent messages of goodwill over my reinstatement as Special Adviser Media to H.E Governor Umar Ganduje, after my 2 weeks suspension.

“I am grateful to you all for your support and prayers. Thank you so much. #ZeroTension,” Yakasai tweet reads.

Recall that the Special Adviser on Media, Yakasai had two weeks ago tweeted on his handle, “Whatever you do in life, make sure you never lose your voice. Speak up against injustice, speak up against inaction, speak up for what you believe in, demand for your right and never let a temporary position or privilege stop you from standing with the people. Enough is enough! #EndSARS,” the tweet reads.

Consequently, Governor Ganduje in a statement through the Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba suspended Yakasai over what it termed as unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on the social media platform.

