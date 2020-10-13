EndSARS: Genevieve Nnaji Slams Wike Over Protest Ban

According to Wike, there was no need for a protest considering the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The statement read:

“The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the state. “Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSARS Campaign are hereby prohibited. “Government took this decision because the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. “Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists. “Parents and guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order. “Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book.”

Reacting to the ban by Wike, “Lionheart” actress fired back at the governor saying that he chose to be a dictator when he could have chose to be any kind of leader.

She queried him further by asking if he has children. She wrote:

”Your mustache says it all. You could have chosen to be any kind of leader you wanted. You chose to be a dictator. Do you have children? That’s a shame. LEADERS WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE for every loss of innocent life in their State. #ENDSARSOPPRESSION #EndSarsNow’.’

Earlier, when President Muhammadu Buhari announced that SARS has been dissolved, the multiple award-winning actress had replied:

“Someone isn’t listening sir because your unarmed citizens are still being killed! Who is really calling the shots here?? #EndSarsNow #SARSMUSTEND.”

Despite Wike’s ban, residents defied the order and trooped out in large numbers today to protest.

The #EndSARS protests have been going on in different states in Nigeria with Nigerians abroad also joining in on the protest from different countries.

Although SARS has been dissolved, the protesters are demanding, amongst other things, a total overhaul of the police force and the release of all arrested protesters.