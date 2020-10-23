endsars-genuine-protesters-were-peaceful,-says-hamzat

Lagos State government has again called for calm and reconciliation among residents after the Lekki shooting and the pockets of violence that accompanied it.

“We must dialogue with ourselves, we must intelligently sit down and decide the best way to move our state and country forward,” the state deputy governor obafemi Hamzat said during an interview on Star 101.5FM on Friday.

“Let’s all calm down; let’s all relax. Let’s not destroy businesses set up to employ our people. Those who have ideas should bring them up for discussion,” the Deputy Governor said.

Hamzat said the “genuine protesters were peaceful” and the demands were “something that we all can understand.”

He maintained that despite the unfortunate turn of events which led to the destruction of infrastructure, such as the City Hall, the Palace of the Oba of Lagos, the Oyingbo Transit Hub, among many others, Lagosians must come together as a united people to rebuild society.

This is coming after protests against police brutality across the country led to the shutdown of the commercial city since Wednesday following the unrest that ensued from the shooting of unarmed protesters at Lekki toll-gate on Tuesday night.

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the episode as “among the darkest hours” of the state history while he blamed “forces beyond our direct control” for the shooting. Questions are still being raised over who ordered the shooting.

At least seven people were killed according to DJ Switch, a popular disc jockey who broadcast live from the scene on Instagram. In the video, protesters were seen struggling to remove bullets from injured protesters.

Amnesty International said it had credible evidence that 12 persons were killed at Lekki and Alausa on Tuesday and called for the investigations.

