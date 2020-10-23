endsars:-governor-oyetola-suspends-curfew-in-osun

The governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has suspended the 24-hour curfew he imposed on the state to tackle the rising violence and damages caused by hoodlums under the #EndSARS protests.

Mr Oyetola in a statement by the secretary of the state government, Wole Oyebamiji, noted the high level of compliance with the 24-hour curfew he had declared to forestall breakdown of law and order.

“We commend the residents and citizens of Osun for their show of understanding and cooperation in the last 48 hours of the curfew. ”

“We equally commend our youths for displaying a high sense of maturity in carrying out their protest. ”

He said after a review and setting up of a panel of inquiry, the governor decided to lift the curfew.

“After reviewing the situation of the last 48 hours and following the inauguration of the State’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, the Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, hereby suspends the 24-hour curfew, effective from today, Friday, October 23, 2020 till further notice.

“The suspension is to allow members of the public approach the panel to make their submissions and to go about their lawful businesses.

“However, government will not hesitate to reinstate the curfew should the need arise. Government remains committed to the cause of our youths and the #EndSARS protesters and shall take every necessary step to ensure that their demands are met.

“Considering government’s commitment and determination to meet the demands of the protesters, we appeal to the protesting youths to suspend their protest and engage Government in a dialogue.

“All citizens and residents are enjoined to be peaceful and to be law abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property.”