endsars:-governor-umahi-sacks-sa,-three-council-bosses-for-non-performance

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend sacked three Coordinators of various Development Centres in the State and the Special Assistant to the Governor on Internal Security and Utility (Urban), Mr. Saint Nchekwube Anakor.

The Coordinators, according to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner, Dr. Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, were sacked for their inability to tackle security challenges in their area.

The Development Centres include Anuagata, Okposi, and Ohaozara East

The statement read: “In the avowed determination of Ebonyi State Government to address the prevailing security situation in the state, His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dr David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has ordered the immediate removal from office of the underlisted Coordinators of Development Centers in the State for non-performance.

“They are Barr. Amos Ogbonnaya of Anuagata Development Centre, Mr. Jerry Okorie Ude of Okposi Development Center, and Mrs. Martha Nwankwo of Ohaozara-East Development Centre.

“Consequently, His Excellency the Governor has approved the nomination of the following persons as Acting Coordinators of the affected Development Centers with immediate effect:

“Mr. Tochukwu Uzor of Anuagata Development Center, Mr. Henry Ugochi Ovoko of Okposi Development Center, and Mr. Ernest Okorie of Ohaozara-East Development Centre.

“In a similar vein, and on the directive of His Excellency the Governor, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Internal Security and Utility (Urban), Mr. Saint Nchekwube Anakor, is hereby removed from office with immediate effect.

“Mr Chidiebere Egwu is to take over as SA on Internal Security and Utility (Urban).

“All the affected former officials are directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Monday 26th of October 2020.

“Please, ensure strict adherence to the directives.”

