endsars-group-got-n147.8m-cash-donations

One of the groups behind the#EndSARS protests, Feminist Coalition, confirmed Friday it received N147.8m cash donations for the campaign.

The not-for-profit organisation said in a statement that the donations came from “well-meaning people and concerned Nigerians who want their voices to be heard and their demands to be met.”

But it has stopped receiving further donations following the Thursday broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari in which he appealed for calm across the nation as the grievances of the protesters had been heard “loud and clear” and efforts were being made by government to address the issues at stake.

Accordingly, Feminist Coalition asked protesters to stay indoors and observe the curfew in the states where any such order is in place.

Of the N147.8 million received, the organisation said it disbursed ?60,403,235.00, leaving a balance of ?87,452,553.28.

It said this sum would “go towards funding medical emergencies, legal aid for wrongfully detained citizens, and relief for victims of police brutality and families of the deceased.”

It added: “The past two weeks have been tough for many Nigerians, most especially the last two days. Many lives have been lost and properties destroyed at the height of what started as peaceful marches for the end to police brutality.

“The Feminist Coalition condoles with every Nigerian mother, father, son, daughter who has lost a loved one in these trying times. These Nigerians share the same vision for a better country as we all do and should be duly recognized as heroes.

“Total received = ?147,855,788.28 (includes donations in USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, GHS, KES, and BTC) “Total disbursed = ?60,403,235.00 “Total left = ?87,452,553.28.”

“We wish to emphasise that we will no longer be accepting donations for #EndSARS going forward.”