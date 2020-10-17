Daily News

#EndSARS: Hoodlums attack protesters in Osogbo again

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In a bid to frustrate protesters agitating against police brutality in Osogbo, some suspected hoodlums on Saturday stormed the Olaiya junction, venue of the protest and attack some of the protesters.

The attack, which occurred around 9 am when the protesters were just gathering to commenced their daily activities, leading to panic in the area as one of the protesters, identified as Oloye suffered cutlass injury on his head and face.

Also read: VIDEO: Alausa #ENDSARS protesters repel armed thugs

Hoodlums had on Wednesday morning attack the protesters while heading to Olaiya junction from Okefia, injuring about seven of them while others run for their lives.

However, the protesters have started regrouping around Technical school with a view to returning to the venue of the protest.

Vanguard News

Army launches Exercise Crocodile Smile VI, targets cyberspace

Previous article

Lewandowski, Mueller doubles send Bayern second with Bielefeld win

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News