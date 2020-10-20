Breaking NewsDefense and Security EndSARS: Hoodlums Burn Down Police Station in Lagos State By Ekomobong 13 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 11 On Tuesday, Suspected hoodlums burnt down the Apapa Iganmu Police Station in Lagos State. According to witnesses present at the scene, the incident occurred around 09.45 am. Details to come… Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments