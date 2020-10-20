Breaking NewsDefense and Security

EndSARS: Hoodlums Burn Down Police Station in Lagos State

By
0
EndSARS: Hoodlums Burn Down Police Station in Lagos State
Views: Visits 11

On Tuesday, Suspected hoodlums burnt down the Apapa Iganmu Police Station in Lagos State.

According to witnesses present at the scene, the incident occurred around 09.45 am.

Details to come…

Streets closed off in Cork as city centre is hit by flooding

Previous article

The Dystopian Police State the Trump Administration Wants

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News