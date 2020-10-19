EndSARS: Hoodlums Have Hijacked The Protest In Benin – Edo Deputy Governor

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu says the End SARS protests in Benin have been hijacked by hoodlums.

“Hoodlums actually have taken over the exercise,” Mr. Shaibu said.

The deputy governor’s comment comes on the heels of the attack on a maximum prison by hoodlums in Benin City, the state capital.

Mr Shaibu who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today revealed that many persons injured in the attack, he, however, could not confirm how many persons were killed.

According to Mr. Shaibu, many inmates escaped from the prison, but the deputy governor was not specific on how many.

He pleaded with the protesters to give the government a chance to implement the demands already made.