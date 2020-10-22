endsars:-hoodlums-set-fire-on-tv-station-in-akwa-ibom

Hoodlums on Thursday night attacked and set fire on an administrative building of the government-owned Akwa Ibom State Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC), despite the curfew in the state.

AKBC operates radio and television stations in Akwa Ibom.

A senior official of AKBC confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, but said the attack only affected the section that houses the security department.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Akwa Ibom State has condemned the attack which it said was “uncalled for and meaningless”.

“Certainly, this is not the way to go. It is a classic case of blaming the doctor for the disease of the victim,” the NUJ said in a statement by its secretary, Dominic Akpan.

“We urge security agencies to be on top of the situation to prevent further wanton destruction of lives and property and also ensure that perpetrators of these dastardly acts are brought to book in accordance with the laws of our State.

“The Union further commends Governor Udom Emmanuel for the swift response to the ugly development by imposing a curfew in the State to control the situation.

“We stand with our members in the AKBC family at this moment,” the statement said.

A building at Aka Road, Uyo, which houses Anchor Insurance’s head office, was set on fire by the hoodlums, earlier on Thursday.

A handful of soldiers were seen at one strategic position in Uyo, the state capital, on Thursday night, apparently to ward off trouble-makers.

“Due to the violent manifestations of some persons masquerading as #EndSARS protesters trying to create chaos this evening, in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom state, the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has declared a curfew effective 9p.m. today, Thursday, 22nd October, 2020 till midday tomorrow, Friday, 23rd October, 2020,” the commissioner for information in the state, Ini Emembong, said in a statement.

“This action is taken to protect lives and property of citizens and the restoration of law and order in our state.

“Within the period of this curfew, there will be an absolute cessation of movement, except for essential service providers, who must show a valid means of identification,” the commissioner said.

Hoodlums in different parts of Nigeria have been attacking public and private properties as a fallout of the #EndSARS protests.

Besides Akwa Ibom, other states in Nigeria have imposed curfews to curtail the loss of lives and properties.