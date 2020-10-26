EndSARS: I Did not Want Any Bloodshed – Tinubu

Former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says he didn’t request security operatives to stop “attackers” that razed The Nation Newspaper and Television Continental to avoid bloodshed.

He made this known in a statement on Sunday titled, ‘The #EndSARS protests; a fundamental lesson in democratic governance’.

Hoodlums had massively looted shops and set fire to several public and private properties, including Television Continental and The Nation newspaper, both of which have been linked to Tinubu.

This followed the shootings of some protesters at the Lekki toll gate plaza by soldiers.

While Tinubu confirmed that he is a financier of the media houses, he denied making money from the Lekki toll gate plaza.

He said, “On the other hand, I am, indeed, a promoter and financial investor in the Nation newspaper and TVC. It was widely known and circulated through social media that certain malevolent elements were going to take advantage of the situation to attack the Nation newspaper facilities and TVC in Lagos.

“The attackers came. Both facilities were significantly damaged. Although equipped with prior notice of the imminent trespass, I did not call anyone to seek or request for the army or police to deploy let alone attack, kill, or injure those who razed and vandalized these properties. I did not want any bloodshed.

