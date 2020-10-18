EndSARS: Ibadan protesters hold candlelight vigil for victims of police brutality

Nigeria youth protesting against endless police brutality on Saturday held a candlelight vigil in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in honour of all victims of extra-judicial killings by the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

The protesters gathered in hundreds at the popular Iwo Road roundabout to mourn the death of their loved ones.

Our correspondent attended the vigil which obstructed vehicular movement in the early hours of the night and caused massive gridlock in the middle of the night.

The protesters sang some dirge, national anthem, praise and worship and some revolutionary songs.

Those who could not attend the candlelight physically also showed solidarity on Twitter.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how similar candlelight sessions held at Alausa, Lagos and other cities like Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Yenagoa on Friday.

The protesters projected the names of some of the victims of police brutality. They included: Jimoh Isiaka, a student killed during the protest last Sunday in Oyo State.

Others were Kolade Johnson, Daniel Chibuike (aka Sleek), Ayomide Taiwo, Peter Ofurum, Chika Ibeku, Chibuike Anams, Ifeoma Abugu, Christian Onuigbo, Emmanuel Egbo, and Victor Maduamago.