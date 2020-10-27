endsars:-igbo-youths-seek-end-to-protests

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Igbo youths under the auspices of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Worldwide on Tuesday called for an end to the EndSARS protests and a restoration of peace and normalcy nationwide.

The youths at a press conference in Abuja addressed by its National Publicity Secretary, Engr. Obinna Adibe, said the body was in complete support of the #EndSARS protests.

Adibe said: “Countless young people in the South East and across the Country have fallen victim to police brutality for several years.

“There are numerous reports of such cases in all the five South East states and other States where Ndigbos live and for that reason, we commend the initiators of the protests for providing an opportunity for young people to express their grievances concerning police brutality.

“Secondly, we commend Mr. President and the Federal Government for accepting and granting the #5For5 demands of the young people during the protests.

“We are grateful that none of the five points were dropped, or amended. This clearly shows that for once, young people have collectively gotten the government to listen to our sincere agitations on an issue.

“We would also like to commend the State Governments that have already set up their Judicial Panels of Inquiry as part of the demands of the #EndSARS protest.

“We would like to call on the Governors of South East States and other States were Ndigbo reside to emulate Enugu State and Lagos State Governments by including Youths in those Judicial Panels they have already set up and for the panels to get to work and deliver on the directive of the Federal Government.

“As these panels get constituted and commence their hearings, we would like to encourage young people not to shy away from being part of the panels.

“Our direct participation is the right way to ensure that it achieves its ultimate aim. So we enjoin young people to get on board and follow up on the process. We must ensure that the process is impartial.

“At this point, we would like to commiserate with all the States and individuals that have suffered great economic loss due to the massive vandalism and looting that took place these past couple of days.

“What we experienced these past days is something that we had hoped we would not experience as a people.”