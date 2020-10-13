ENDSARS: Imo gov, Uzodimma, backs protesters

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, has backed the ENDSARS protesters who poured into the streets of Owerri.

Uzodimma gave his support while addressing them at the front of Imo Government House.

The governor said that he supported them because their ENDSARS protests and grievances were genuine.

According to Uzodimma as captured by Vanguard, “Let me start by thanking you the great Imo youths for embarking on peaceful protest and conducting yourself in a manner that has not affected Public interest.

“When you started this protest we are the political level met and found out that your protest and grievances are genuine and therefore must be addressed.

“That is why preliminary investigation has revealed that the relationship between the youths and SSRs have not been cordial. We have decided to back you up.”

The governor pointed out that, “It is not only disbanding SARS is the solution. This protest has provided an opportunity for the government to look inward and look at the activities of the Nigeria Police.

“Vis a vis the welfare and activities of the Nigeria Police. Whether they are getting the desired training that deserving of them. I want you to hold me responsible for that I can assure you that this matter will be addressed.

“Nobody will ignore the grievances of the youths. If you ignore the youths of any nation you have destroyed that nation. One thing I assure is that this matter will be taken very seriously. Go about your businesses in a manner nobody will molest you.”

Some of the youths who spoke all pointed at the same direction saying: “We are here for two purposes. One to end police brutality.

“Two to end SARS, we with one voice want to talk about the injustices meted on the Imo state youths. Our case is becoming worse on the issue of police brutality and SARS, exertion.

“This is the fourth time they are disbanding SARS and they keep operating and we are against their redeployment and total overhauling of the system.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.