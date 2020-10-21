EndSARS: Implore dialogue, not rioting — Kano Emirate tells protesters

By Bashir Bello – Kano

In the face of the ongoing #EndSARS protest, the Kano Emirate Council has on Wednesday told protesters to implore dialogue instead of riot approach to press home their demands.

The Emirate Council in a statement by the Senior Councillor (Galadiman Kano), Alhaji Abbas Sanusi made available to newsmen in the state called on the residents to embrace peace to ensure their demands are meant.

Sanusi said he is optimistic that the leaders are ever ready to listen and address their problems.

According to him, “we are calling on the general public to embrace peace because it is when there is peace that there can be development. When there is no peace, there won’t be development.

“Whatever you want, it is Important to implore a peaceful approach and not rioting.

“And we are sure that the leaders are ever ready to listen to the people to address their problems,” Sanusi however stated.

Recall that Kano state has on Tuesday experienced unrest arising from the #EndSARS protest, that turned violent as hoodlums attacked the protesters, vandalized and looted shops, vehicles among others.

