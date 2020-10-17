EndSARS: Inidima Okojie Defends Music Breaks At Protest Ground

Inidima Okojie | The Interview Magazine

Nigeria has witnessed days-long protests across the country as youths take to the stress to call for an end to police brutality and abuse of human rights in the country.

The protests, which has been going on for over a week now have generated several opinions with the most recent being that some protesters are beginning to lose focus.

Complaints on social media have it that some have turned the protest grounds to concerts as they can be seen dancing, and vibing to the music.

However, Nollywood actress Inidima Okojie has defended the playing of music at protest grounds saying that the music breaks are necessary to lift the spirits of the protesters.

The screen star is of the opinion that protests can be draining and tiring hence the need for music to act as a morale booster.

This is contrary to opinions expressed by fellow celebrities like Bisola Aiyeola, Falz, Tacha, among others who kicked against frivolous activities like music and dance at the protest grounds.

Okojie wrote:

“I totally understand the need to emphasize FOCUS and not to be sidetracked with ‘unnecessary’ activities at the protest. But if you have gone out to protest, you will realize that it is draining and tiring and the need to lift morale cannot be overemphasized. So if you are one of those complaining from the comfort of your home about the music breaks they take every now and then, I really need you to REDUCE YOUR VOLUME!!! REDUCE IT. Your online participation is however duly noted and appreciated cos we need that too. Thanks and God bless. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality.”

The ongoing protests has generated support from both local and foreign celebrities as the Nigerian youths demand for a “new Nigeria.”