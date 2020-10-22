endsars:-international-criminal-court-says-it-has-‘received-information-alleging-crimes’

International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda on Thursday said her office is paying a close eye on developments in Nigeria.

“My office has been closely following the events around the current protests in Nigeria and the reaction of Nigeria’s law enforcement and security agencies,” Bensouda said in a tweet.

“Any loss of life or injury is concerning. We have received information alleging crimes and are keeping a close eye on developments, in case violence escalates and any indications arise on that Rome Statute crimes may have been committed,” she added.

Witnesses said soldiers fired live ammunitions on #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, on Tuesday. The army denied its personnel were involved.

Although Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said there were no fatalities from the attack on the unarmed protesters, witnesses and Amnesty International said “several” people died.

The shooting has attracted global outrage against the Nigerian authorities.

